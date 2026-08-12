ASSC chief Bhargav Mallappa, MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi discuss boosting youth skills, jobs and entrepreneurship

New Delhi: Dr Bhargav Mallappa, National Chairman and Founder of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Council (ASSC), met Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to skill development, youth employment and entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, Mallappa invited Manjhi to visit skill development institutes in South India associated with the organisation, according to a statement.

The discussion focused on strengthening opportunities for young people through vocational training, employment-oriented skills and entrepreneurship, with an emphasis on connecting training programmes with employment opportunities.

Mallappa also briefed the minister on the work of the organisation and its activities in the skill development sector.

The meeting comes amid the government's wider focus on skill development and entrepreneurship, particularly through programmes aimed at improving employability and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises.