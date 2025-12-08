Assam's history and geography will soon be compulsory for Classes 6-8

In line with the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma committee, the Assam cabinet has approved the inclusion of the state’s history and geography in the curriculum.
These will be compulsory subjects for students of classes 6, 7, and 8, and students will have to pass a 50-mark exam in each subject. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the decision on his X account.
Sharma updated the X post saying, “The Cabinet has decided that Assam history and geography will become mandatory subjects in Classes 6, 7, and 8 across all elementary and upper primary schools in the state. The subjects will be introduced uniformly across the state for “shaping young minds with the knowledge of Assam.”
The Chief Minister further informed that the Cabinet has also approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas of land at Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar to the Airports Authority of India for the construction of a greenfield airport. This decision will pave the way for obtaining approval of the union Cabinet for the airport project.
"The Cabinet approved the allotment of land to 1,200 families under Mission Basundhara. The Cabinet approved the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2025. The policy aims to transform Assam into a major logisties hub," he said, adding that in another major decision the Cabinet approved a joint project to be set up at Assam Engineering College by the Assam Government and Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd..
"The project, to be established over 5,000 sq. ft. at a cost of Rs. 243 crore, will offer courses related to Aerospace & Defence, Automotive and Electric Vehicles. Of the total cost, the Assam Government will contribute Rs. 43 crore, while Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs. 200 crore," he added.
"The Cabinet also approved compensation to 884 families for land acquired during the construction of the four-lane National Highway in Dima Hasso district," he said, adding that the Cabinet has also granted administrative approval for the construction of Assam's second Sainik School at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong district.
"The school will be built at a cost of Rs. 335 crore, of which 80 percent will be borne by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India and the remaining 20 percent by the Assam Government," he said