Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said a sustained campaign against child marriage has been launched in the state since 2021, with over 6,000 arrests and firm action against offenders.
Sarma asserted that his government's resolve to end the social evil remains unwavering and the dignity, rights and future of daughters will be safeguarded.
"Today, marks the first-ever International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, adopted by the United Nations," he said in a social media post.
"For Assam, this day holds special significance. Since 2021, we have waged a sustained battle against child marriage, with over 6,000 arrests and firm action against offenders, which continues to date," the chief minister said.
No child should ever have to sacrifice her childhood to a forced marriage, he said.
In another post, Sarma said: "Today, as the world marks the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Assam celebrates it as a state which has championed this cause for a sustained period now."
Since 2021, the state government has confronted the social evil head-on through decisive enforcement, sustained awareness and "above all, the empowerment of our daughters", he said.
"This is a cause that has always been very close to my heart and one I have taken up with unwavering conviction. Our approach has never been limited to arresting offenders and taking strict action, which has yielded us results as we have arrested over 6,000 offenders in the last 5 years. We have simultaneously worked to create an ecosystem where our girls are empowered to choose their own futures," the CM said.
Sarma also cited the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni' scheme, and said it is perhaps the biggest lever in this endeavour.
By providing monthly financial assistance of up to Rs 2,500 to girl students until they complete their postgraduate education, "we are helping them stay in classrooms, pursue their aspirations and delay marriage until they attain greater maturity. The scheme's marriage-related eligibility condition reinforces this objective", he said.
Alongside this, the Assam government is strengthening adolescent nutrition and education, deploying officials at the grassroots to spread awareness and empowering mothers through schemes such as Orunodoi and MMUA, so that they can support their daughters' aspirations without being financially dependent on others, Sarma said.
"This effort has been successful due to the Jan Bhagidari of our people across Assam, irrespective of caste, community, religion or economic background. That collective resolve is what has made our progress possible. The UN's declaration of this day is a significant milestone in the global fight against child marriage and a moment of pride for Assam's sustained efforts," the chief minister said.
"We will continue this fight until every girl in Assam is free to learn, grow and choose her future and until we achieve Zero Child Marriage," Sarma asserted.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on September 4 this year to observe November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.