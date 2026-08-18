Assam unveils AI-powered classrooms to spot dropout risks and boost learning outcomes

Guwahati, Assam (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday outlined an AI-driven roadmap for the state's school education system, saying technology will play a key role in making classrooms more intelligent, inclusive and student-centric.
In a post on X, Sarma said the state was working towards building "future-ready classrooms" where artificial intelligence (AI) would be deployed to identify learning gaps at an early stage, support teachers and help ensure that students receive timely academic assistance.
"The future of education is intelligent, inclusive and student-centric," the Chief Minister said, adding that AI can help create classrooms capable of identifying learning gaps early and flagging students who may be at risk of dropping out.
According to the roadmap shared by Sarma, Assam plans to introduce AI-powered attendance and student-tracking systems in schools. Such systems are expected to help authorities monitor student participation and identify early warning signs among children who may be disengaging from education. The state also plans to use AI-assisted tools to support teachers in lesson planning and classroom instruction.
Sarma said AI-based reading fluency assessments would be used to strengthen foundational learning by helping assess students' reading abilities and identify areas requiring additional support. Another component of the proposed deployment is an AI chatbot for periodic assessments, which could provide an additional technology-enabled mechanism to evaluate students' academic progress.
The Chief Minister said the wider objective was not merely to introduce technology into schools but to equip both teachers and students with tools that can improve learning outcomes. "AI will help us build classrooms that can identify learning gaps early, flag students at risk of dropping out, strengthen foundational learning, equip teachers with smarter tools, and empower every child with the confidence and skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world," he said.
The proposed AI deployment pathway comes as Assam continues to focus on improving the quality of school education, strengthening foundational learning and using technology to enhance monitoring and classroom support.
The initiative envisages the use of AI across several aspects of school education, from attendance and student tracking to assessments, reading proficiency and teacher support, potentially creating a more data-driven approach to identifying and addressing learning challenges.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.