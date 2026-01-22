“Assam unlocks fresh investment opportunities: CM Sarma"
Davos: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state’s engagement with global industry leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos has opened up promising avenues for future investment and collaboration.
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister noted that over the last three days, he interacted with more than 20 leading business figures, exchanging views on how Assam offers a unique and competitive ecosystem across multiple verticals for enterprises to grow and thrive. He said the discussions reflected strong interest from global and domestic companies in Assam’s evolving economic landscape.
Sarma emphasised that Assam’s strategic location, improving infrastructure, policy stability, and focus on innovation-driven sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, agri-business, logistics and manufacturing were key highlights during the interactions. He added that the state government’s proactive approach to ease of doing business and investor facilitation drew positive feedback from industry leaders.
Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister said that the intense and constructive deliberations held at Davos are expected to translate into tangible outcomes in the coming days and months. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to work closely with investors to convert intent into action, positioning Assam as a major growth hub in India’s Act East vision and the broader global value chain.
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting brings together political leaders, industry captains and policy experts from across the world to deliberate on global economic trends and opportunities.
Sarma said Assam’s presence at the global platform underlined India’s transition towards balanced and inclusive economic development. He noted that international investor attention, which was once concentrated on a few Indian states, is now expanding across the country, with Assam emerging as a strong contender.
“When a state like Assam represents India on a global stage, it sends a message that the country is speaking for all its regions and not just a select few,” the Chief Minister said. Sarma asserted that India has reached a stage where any state has the capacity to attract, absorb and sustain investment. Assam’s participation at Davos, he said, reinforced this confidence among global investors.
Highlighting the state’s changing economic profile, the Chief Minister said Assam, traditionally known for tea and hydrocarbons, is now diversifying into high-growth and future-oriented sectors. These include fertilisers and chemicals, semiconductors and allied ecosystems, electronics manufacturing, green energy and new energy solutions.
