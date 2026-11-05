Assam to train youth for global employment through Skill India centre

Assam will get a Skill India International Centre (SIIC) to train young people for employment opportunities abroad, following an agreement between the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the state government.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged on November 2 at the Northeast Tourism and Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026 in Guwahati. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the event.
The proposed centre will provide industry-aligned training and internationally recognised certifications to help candidates meet the requirements of overseas employers. It is also expected to strengthen Assam's skill development infrastructure and expand international employment opportunities for young people across the Northeast.
Tourism and hospitality among priority sectors
The conclave focused on international employment opportunities in tourism and hospitality, sectors identified as having potential to generate jobs for young people from the Northeast.
A dedicated workshop brought together government representatives, industry stakeholders and training institutions to discuss international skill standards, employer requirements and possible routes to overseas employment.
Assam's tourism sector includes hospitality services, accommodation, food and beverage operations and travel-related services. Training aligned with international standards could help candidates pursue jobs in these areas, provided they also meet the language and certification requirements of destination countries.
Daimary said Assam and the wider Northeast had considerable potential in tourism and hospitality. He stressed the need to equip young people with industry-relevant skills and strengthen cooperation between government, employers and training institutions.
Two ITI clusters announced under PM-SETU
The Guwahati event also saw the announcement of two Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.
Letters of Intent were exchanged for the Jorhat and Tinsukia clusters, supported by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Oil India Limited (OIL), respectively. The partnerships involve the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Assam government and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).
The clusters are intended to increase industry participation in vocational training and help align ITI courses with the requirements of employers. The involvement of NRL and OIL is expected to bring industry expertise into the training system.
The initiative forms part of the wider PM-SETU programme, which seeks to modernise government ITIs through industry partnerships, upgraded infrastructure and training aligned with changing workforce requirements.
Assam presents CM FLIGHT scheme and Global Skill Centre plans
The Assam government also presented its CM FLIGHT scheme and its vision for a Global Skill Centre during the conclave.
The presentation highlighted the state's efforts to strengthen its skill development system and connect its workforce with employment opportunities in domestic and international markets. The official announcement did not provide further details on the proposed Global Skill Centre's location, investment or implementation timeline.
The initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve international mobility for workers from the Northeast. The proposed SIIC is expected to connect training with overseas employer requirements, while the PM-SETU clusters will focus on strengthening vocational training institutions.
What is a Skill India International Centre?
Skill India International Centres are part of the Centre's effort to prepare Indian workers for employment in overseas markets. The model focuses on training, international certification and connections with foreign employers.
The National Skill Development Corporation plays a role in India's wider international skilling and mobility ecosystem. Its work includes partnerships with overseas institutions and employers to align training with the skills required in destination countries.