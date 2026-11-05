Assam to train youth for global employment through Skill India centre

Assam will get a Skill India International Centre (SIIC) to train young people for employment opportunities abroad, following an agreement between the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the state government.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged on November 2 at the Northeast Tourism and Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026 in Guwahati. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the event.

The proposed centre will provide industry-aligned training and internationally recognised certifications to help candidates meet the requirements of overseas employers. It is also expected to strengthen Assam's skill development infrastructure and expand international employment opportunities for young people across the Northeast.