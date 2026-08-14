Assam to set up Higher Education Council for better governance: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state was moving towards a more organised, transparent and structured higher education system with the proposed Assam State Higher Education Council.
CM Sarma said the council would play a key role in steering the state's higher education ecosystem and ensuring that institutions function through stronger systems and better planning.
“We have built the infrastructure; we are now building the systems which drive it,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post while outlining the importance of the proposed council.
According to the Chief Minister, the Assam State Higher Education Council was expected to provide a structured framework for the development and management of higher education in the state. The initiative, aimed at creating an ecosystem, can better serve students while improving institutional governance and academic outcomes. The initiative places emphasis on four broad areas -- national funding, better planning, academic excellence and stronger institutional governance.
The government has been focusing on expanding educational infrastructure across Assam, including the development and strengthening of higher education institutions. The proposed council is being positioned as a mechanism to complement this infrastructure by improving systems, coordination and planning.
CM Sarma said the new institutional framework would benefit students across Assam by making the higher education ecosystem more organised and transparent. The move comes amid growing emphasis on strengthening higher education institutions, improving academic standards and creating better opportunities for students within the state.
The council is also expected to provide a platform for more systematic planning and institutional coordination, with the broader objective of improving the quality and efficiency of higher education administration.
The Assam government has in recent years highlighted education and skill development as key components of its development agenda. The latest initiative signals a shift towards building institutional mechanisms alongside physical infrastructure.
The Chief Minister said the focus would now be on creating systems capable of driving the infrastructure already developed across the state.
The proposed council, therefore, is expected to emerge as an important institutional mechanism in Assam's higher education sector, with its stated objective of creating a more structured, transparent and student-focused ecosystem.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.