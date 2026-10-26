Assam to hold recruitment exams for 5,734 government posts on February 1

Assam Police has the highest number of openings, with 2,236 posts, followed by the Forest Department with 1,307 vacancies. The Home Guards account for 827 posts, while the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) has 684 vacancies. Fire and Emergency Services will recruit for 489 posts, and the Prisons Department for 191.

According to reports citing the chief minister's announcement, more than 10 lakh candidates have applied for the posts, indicating strong competition for the available positions.

The announcement comes amid the state government's wider recruitment drive. On October 11, Sarma distributed appointment letters to 439 candidates across four departments, taking the total number of government appointments during his two terms to 1,65,749.

Details on the examination schedule, eligibility requirements and selection procedures for the latest vacancies are yet to be announced. Candidates will need to follow notifications from the relevant departments and recruiting authorities for further information.