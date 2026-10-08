Assam targets youth enterprise as CMAAA looks to build long-term business creators

Guwahati, Sep 8 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state government was working to encourage the next generation to become entrepreneurs and create businesses capable of generating wealth and employment over the long term.
In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma noted that the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) was helping aspiring entrepreneurs transform their ideas into sustainable enterprises and create opportunities for others.
"We want Assam's next generation to build businesses that create wealth for generations to come," he said.
Highlighting the objective of the initiative, the Chief Minister added that CMAAA was aimed at helping aspiring entrepreneurs move from being job seekers to becoming job creators.
He said the initiative was focused on supporting individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations and enabling them to turn their ideas into viable businesses.
The Chief Minister's post comes as the Assam government continues to emphasise entrepreneurship, self-employment and private-sector job creation as part of its broader economic development strategy.
The CMAAA is among the state government's initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among educated and skilled youth by providing support to those seeking to establish their own enterprises.
The programme seeks to encourage young people to explore business opportunities rather than remain solely dependent on conventional salaried employment.
Chief Minister Sarma has repeatedly highlighted entrepreneurship and investment as key drivers for Assam's economic transformation, particularly in the context of creating employment opportunities for the state's growing youth population.
The Chief Minister said that initiatives such as CMAAA could help create a wider ecosystem in which new businesses generate income not only for entrepreneurs but also provide employment and livelihood opportunities for others.
The emphasis on job creation comes against the backdrop of the state government's efforts to attract investment, strengthen infrastructure and promote new economic opportunities across Assam.
By encouraging young people to establish enterprises, the state government aims to expand the base of local businesses and create sustainable sources of employment.
Chief Minister Sarma's latest remarks also underline the state government's focus on building an entrepreneurial culture in Assam, with youth encouraged to view business creation as an avenue for both personal economic growth and wider social development.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.