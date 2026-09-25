Assam Royal Global University to offer scholarships to kin of Assam Rifles personnel

Guwahati: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Friday signed an agreement with the Assam Rifles to provide scholarships to dependents and wards of personnel of the paramilitary force, the varsity said.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed at the headquarters of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles in Shillong.
Under the MoU, RGU will introduce two scholarship categories -- Royal Shaurya and Royal Suraksha -- for dependents and wards of serving personnel, ex-servicemen, personnel with disabilities and those who died in harness, the statement said.
The Royal Shaurya Scholarship will provide a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to the families of martyrs and gallantry awardees.
The Royal Suraksha Scholarship will provide a 50 per cent tuition fee concession to the wards of serving and retired defence personnel.
In June, the Guwahati-based private university had announced a similar initiative with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to start two scholarship programmes for eligible dependents and wards of personnel of the force.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.