Assam Rifles reaches out to Manipur youth through patriotic activities

Imphal, Aug 14 (IANS): Ahead of the Independence Day, the Assam Rifles organised a series of patriotic rallies, youth engagement programmes, fitness activities, environmental initiatives and cleanliness drives across remote villages in Manipur, officials said.
A Defence Spokesman said on Thursday that the initiatives were conducted in three mountainous districts -- Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts on August 12 and 13 as part of nationwide celebrations ahead of the 80th Independence Day.
The programmes also commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram and promoted the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, besides fostering national integration and strengthening the bond between the security forces and local communities.
In Kamjong district, the Assam Rifles conducted a Tiranga distribution and flag-dignity awareness drive at Phaikoh village on Thursday, followed by a Tiranga Run in which schoolchildren and local residents carried the National Flag and raised patriotic slogans.
At Good Shepherd School in Kasom Khullen, 240 students and 20 teachers joined Assam Rifles personnel in a Vande Mataram recitation and Tiranga Rally led by a senior official of Hungbei Company Operating Base (COB).
A patriotic awareness session was also held at Aishi village to inspire local youth on the values of unity, harmony and responsible citizenship.
In Tengnoupal district, which shares the border with Myanmar, the Assam Rifles conducted a Tiranga Run on August 12, drawing around 160 participants.
The event concluded with cultural performances by local students and a Vande Mataram presentation by the Assam Rifles Pipe Band.
On Thursday, nearly 500 people, including local residents, Assam Rifles personnel and Border Security Force personnel, participated in the 'Run Moreh Run' marathon.
The participants ran from New KLP to the Integrated Check Post Complex in Moreh amid persistent rainfall.
The event concluded with a cultural programme by students of Jehovah Jireh (JJ) Homes and a Pipe Band recital.
The top five runners in each of the Under-10, Under-18, Girls, Above-18 and Serving Soldiers categories were awarded medals and certificates.
The Assam Rifles also organised a motivational movie screening for 55 students and three teachers at Sita Village High School in Tengnoupal district, aimed at promoting values such as courage, perseverance and dedication.
In Churachandpur district, the Assam Rifles conducted a mass tree plantation drive at Aina, Veng, Khuga, Singhat and Churachandpur on August 12 and 13 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.
Around 50 Assam Rifles personnel and 20 local students planted 500 saplings to increase green cover and encourage environmental awareness among young people.
A Clean Village Drive was also conducted at Aina village on Thursday, with 15 Assam Rifles personnel and 17 villagers joining hands to clean public spaces and roadsides.
The Defence Spokesman added that the people-centric initiatives reflected the Assam Rifles' commitment to strengthening ties with border communities while promoting patriotism, environmental responsibility, civic awareness and national unity.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.