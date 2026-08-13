Assam museum begins emergency rescue of flood-damaged manuscripts, including collections held at Nazira College

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS): The Assam State Museum has launched an extensive conservation drive to assess and rescue manuscripts, artworks, religious artefacts and other cultural materials damaged in the recent floods across Upper Assam, officials said on Thursday.
The field exercise, conducted from August 8 to 12 by the Directorate of Museums under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, covered museums, satras, monasteries, libraries, educational institutions and private collections in Sivasagar, Nazira, Charaideo and adjoining areas, officials said.
Museum officials and conservation experts found several heritage materials severely affected by prolonged exposure to floodwater. Among the damaged collections were paper manuscripts and books, traditional masks, artworks and religious objects.
At Chalapathar Buddhist Monastery, water damage was reported in paper‑based manuscripts and library collections, while traditional masks at Khatpar Satra in Hahchara, Sivasagar, were also found affected. Similar damage was documented in manuscript collections at Nazira College and private holdings.
The conservation teams conducted detailed condition assessments and undertook emergency stabilisation measures to prevent further deterioration. Materials were carefully handled, mechanically cleaned where appropriate and repacked using conservation‑grade materials.
A collection of nearly 68 manuscripts at Khatpar Satra was surveyed, including the Maharaj Prithu Naat manuscript dating back to 1891, which is considered important for its historical and literary significance.
At Chalapathar Buddhist Monastery, the team cleaned manuscripts, removed mud and debris, separated original materials from printed copies and packed the collections for safer storage.
At Nazira College, controlled air‑drying was carried out to remove residual moisture from affected books and manuscripts. Cleaning and stabilisation measures were subsequently undertaken before the materials were handed back to college authorities.
A century‑old Sanchipaat Kirtan Puthi was also rescued from the Manikut ghar of Sri Nitumoni Dutta at Lakuwa in Charaideo, along with several wooden and metal religious artefacts.
The team further inspected the residence of noted printmaker Tapan Gogoi at Hulangkatoni village in Nazira, where nearly 60 artworks were damaged. Twelve severely affected prints have been shifted to the Assam State Museum’s Conservation Laboratory in Guwahati for specialised treatment.
Officials warned that flood‑damaged manuscripts should not be discarded, as even severely affected materials may contain valuable historical information and can often be stabilised or digitised.
They advised custodians against forcibly opening wet manuscripts or using direct sunlight, heaters, hair dryers, bleaching agents and household chemicals, which could cause irreversible damage.
Officials said the assessment remains ongoing and the full scale of damage will emerge as more collections are documented and stabilised.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.