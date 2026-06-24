Assam medical colleges secure NABH accreditation as healthcare quality drive gathers pace

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that several government medical colleges and hospitals in the state have secured accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), marking a significant step towards standardising healthcare services across public health institutions.
In a social media post, the Chief Minister said the state government had directed all medical colleges in Assam to obtain NABH accreditation with the objective of ensuring uniform standards of healthcare delivery and improving patient care across government hospitals.
He said that five major medical institutions have already received NABH accreditation. These include Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta, and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).
The Chief Minister noted that the accreditation reflects adherence to nationally recognised benchmarks in areas such as patient safety, quality of care, hospital management, clinical protocols and healthcare infrastructure.
He also said that inspections have been completed at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, and the institution is currently awaiting the outcome of the accreditation process.
Apart from the medical colleges, two Critical Care Assam Centres located in Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur have also secured NABH certification, Chief Minister Sarma said, adding that more healthcare facilities are expected to be added to the list in the coming months.
According to officials, NABH accreditation is regarded as one of the most important quality certifications for healthcare institutions in the country.
It helps hospitals strengthen operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes and maintain globally accepted standards in medical services.
The Assam government has been focusing on expanding healthcare infrastructure while simultaneously improving service quality in public hospitals.
Over the past few years, the state has established new medical colleges, increased MBBS seats and strengthened specialised healthcare facilities across districts.
A senior official asserted that wider NABH accreditation among government hospitals will enhance public confidence in the healthcare system and contribute to the state's broader goal of providing accessible, affordable and high-quality medical services to citizens.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.