Assam has changed meaning of govt schools with Adarsha Vidyalayas: CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government has transformed the concept of government schools in the state through the Adarsha Vidyalaya initiative, with modern infrastructure and facilities aimed at providing students with quality learning opportunities.
CM Sarma said Adarsha Vidyalayas are not merely new school buildings but have been developed as comprehensive educational ecosystems where students can access facilities comparable to those available in leading schools.
“We've changed what a Govt school means in Assam. Adarsha Vidyalayas aren't just new buildings,” CM Sarma said in a post on social media.
He highlighted the facilities being created in these schools, including smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, libraries and playgrounds.
According to the Chief Minister, the objective is to ensure that children, irrespective of the block or area they come from, receive opportunities to compete with students from the best educational institutions.
“Smart classrooms, science and computer labs, libraries, playgrounds, an ecosystem where a child from any block competes with the best,” CM Sarma said.
The Adarsha Vidyalaya programme is among Assam’s efforts to strengthen government-school education by improving infrastructure and creating better academic environments for students, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
The initiative envisages the development of model schools equipped with modern teaching and learning facilities.
Besides infrastructure, the programme seeks to provide students with an environment that encourages academic development, extracurricular activities and broader exposure.
The government has been expanding the network of Adarsha Vidyalayas across districts as part of its efforts to upgrade school education infrastructure and improve access to quality education.
The initiative is also significant in the context of Assam’s broader push to modernise government schools and reduce disparities in educational opportunities between students in different parts of the state.
CM Sarma said the focus was to create an ecosystem in which a child studying in a government school could aspire to compete on an equal footing with students from better-resourced institutions.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid continuing efforts by the Assam government to expand and modernise educational infrastructure across the state.
The Adarsha Vidyalaya model is intended to make government schools more attractive to students and parents by combining improved infrastructure with modern teaching facilities.
The state government has also been focusing on strengthening laboratories, digital learning and other facilities in schools as part of its larger education reforms.
Through the Adarsha Vidyalaya initiative, the government aims to position government schools not simply as institutions providing basic education, but as modern learning spaces capable of preparing students for wider academic and competitive opportunities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.