Assam govt to withdraw all NEET-UG protest cases, free detained demonstrators

Guwahati, Assam (IANS): The Assam government has decided to withdraw all criminal cases registered in connection with protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, besides reviewing the arrests made and releasing those detained, according to an official order issued by the Home and Political Department.
The decision was announced through a press release issued by the Political Department on Sunday, stating that as of 6 p.m. on July 26, a total of five cases had been registered across the state in connection with protests over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.
The government said the cases had resulted in the arrest of 13 persons. After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the protests and taking into account the need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms in the examination and higher education ecosystem, the state government decided not to pursue further legal action against those involved.
According to the order, no adverse legal action will be initiated by any police authority in Assam against persons who participated in the protests covered under the registered cases. The government also directed that the process for withdrawing all the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of legal proceedings, should be initiated promptly in accordance with the law.
In addition, authorities have been instructed to review all arrests and detentions made in connection with these cases and expedite the release of the arrested persons.
The order further stated that the government does not propose to take any further adverse action against individuals involved in the protests and that the matter would be treated as closed, with no future proceedings on this account.
Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari signed the press release to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.
The decision comes amid nationwide concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, which had triggered protests in several parts of the country, including Assam. Student organisations and civil society groups had demanded a fair and transparent examination process and accountability for those responsible for the alleged lapses.
The Assam government’s latest move is expected to bring relief to those facing legal proceedings over the protests while signalling a conciliatory approach as broader reforms in the examination system continue to be discussed.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.