Assam govt to rewrite history textbooks for high schools: CM Himanta

"There was no Bagh Hazarika with Lachit Barphukan in Saraighat's battle. It was Mising leader Miri Handique, who fought against the Mughals in Kamrup," Sarma said at the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival organised by Takam Mising Porin Kebang (All Mising Students' Union) at Kareng Chapori here.

Ismail Siddique, popularly known as Bagh Hazarika, was a 17th-century Ahom warrior who fought with Ahom general Lachit Borphukan against the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. Hazarika was known to be born in an Assamese Muslim family at Dhekerigaon village near Garhgaon in present-day Sivasagar district.

"We have decided to rewrite the history for high schools, and I have told (Assam Education Minister) Ranoj Pegu about it," the CM said in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking about infiltration, Sarma said the Mising community has played an important role in protecting the Upper Assam lands from encroachments.

"Had the Mising people lived from Dhubri to Sadiya (west to east of Assam), not a single Miya could have entered Assam. We can see that from Golaghat onwards, there is no Miya," he added.