Assam govt announces Rs 100 crore more for Science City

Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati Science City at Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district and inspected the ongoing works at the centre.



He also held a review meeting on Monday with the departmental authorities to assess the progress of the works planned for the next phase of development of the centre.



Talking to the media after the visit, Chief Minister Sarma said that the construction of Guwahati Science City is underway on more than 150 bighas of land.