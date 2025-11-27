Assam Govt school crisis: Rural schools without drinking water, toilets; 28,000 teacher posts vacant

Nearly 1,400 government primary and middle-level schools in Assam’s rural and ‘char’ (riverine) areas continue to lack functional drinking water and toilet facilities, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

Detailed break-up of infrastructure gap

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told the House:

- 347 schools have no drinking water at all

- 809 schools have no toilet facilities whatsoever

- Drinking water facilities in 134 schools and toilets in 101 schools are presently not functional

A total of 1,391 Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools in these areas remain without these basic amenities.

Massive teacher vacancies

The minister revealed that 27,936 teaching posts are lying vacant across government schools in rural and ‘char’ areas:

- 12,382 vacancies in Middle English (ME) schools

- 8,251 regular teacher posts vacant in Lower Primary (LP) schools

- 7,303 vacancies in Upper Primary (UP) schools

Steps underway to address crisis

Pegu informed the assembly that concerned departments are actively working to provide drinking water and toilet facilities in the affected schools.

Recruitment is also in progress:

- Document verification ongoing for 4,500 LP teacher posts in general areas

- Secondary Education Directorate has completed recruitment process for 9,717 teacher positions

The disclosures came in response to a query by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury during Question Hour.