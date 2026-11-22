Guwahati: The Assam government has targeted investing over Rs 4000 crore to turn the ITIs and skill ecosystems of the state into world-class Centres of Excellence.



In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "We are driving a ₹4,000+ Crore plan in targeted investments to turn our ITIs and skill ecosystems into world-class Centres of Excellence."

Elaborating on the technical overhaul, Sarma said the government has rolled out a "₹2,390+ Crore Industry 4.0 Overhaul with Tata Technologies and 20+ global OEMs" to upgrade 77 technical institutions, including 43 ITIs and 34 Polytechnics. He noted that through this initiative, local youth are being trained in cutting-edge domains such as "Electric Vehicles, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, IoT, and AI-driven manufacturing right in their home districts."

"₹2,390+ Crore Industry 4.0 Overhaul with Tata Technologies and 20+ global OEMs to transform 77 technical institutions (43 ITIs and 34 Polytechnics) into futuristic Centres of Excellence. Students in these ITIs are mastering Electric Vehicles (EV), Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, IoT and AI-driven manufacturing right in their home districts. The ₹1,016 Crore Assam Skill University is Eastern India’s first government skill university taking shape in Mangaldai. From vocational diplomas to B.Tech, MBA, and PhD in AI, Data Science, and Digital Manufacturing, the University will bridge the historic divide between "vocational training" and "higher academic prestige,” he posted on X.



To expand the footprint of technical education beyond urban pockets, Sarma detailed a "₹600 Crore Hub-and-Spoke School Skill Network in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan."