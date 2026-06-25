Assam govt disbursed over Rs 176 crore under higher education schemes in 2025-26: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government invested more than Rs 176 crore during 2025-26 to support students pursuing higher education under two flagship assistance schemes aimed at expanding opportunities for the youth.
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said substantial investments were made through the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni and Mukhya Mantri Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes to ensure financial constraints do not prevent deserving students from continuing higher studies.
“Last year, we invested Rs 176+ crore in one of Assam’s greatest strengths, our youth. Through the Nijut Moina and Babu Aasonis, we are enabling access to higher education for our children, so that they can grow up to become drivers of economic and social change in Assam,” Sarma said.
According to figures shared by the Chief Minister, the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni scheme benefited 2,00,727 students during 2025-26, with a total of Rs 167.05 crore disbursed in financial assistance. Under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Babu Aasoni scheme, 49,438 beneficiaries received support amounting to Rs 9.78 crore during the same period.
Combined, the two schemes benefited over 2.5 lakh students, with total financial assistance crossing Rs 176 crore.
Officials said the schemes are intended to provide financial support to eligible students and help create a more inclusive higher education ecosystem, particularly for economically disadvantaged families.
The Assam government has consistently positioned education as a key pillar of its human resource development strategy, introducing initiatives to improve enrolment, reduce dropout rates, and encourage students to pursue higher education.
The Chief Minister said investments in education would help prepare a skilled and educated generation capable of contributing to Assam’s long-term economic growth and social development.
He added that strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding student welfare initiatives will continue to remain among the government’s policy priorities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.