Assam to build satellite cities near Guwahati to manage future urban growth

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Assam government on Saturday decided to set up a Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority to plan, finance, and develop satellite cities in and around Guwahati.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, the Assam Chief Minister said that the State Cabinet has approved the establishment of Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) to plan, finance, and develop satellite cities in and around Guwahati and within GMDA jurisdiction.

"To cater to future needs, Guwahati needs to have a planned urban expansion and growth. To facilitate this next phase of growth, today we have approved the setting up of a Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet has also approved the implementation framework of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G Act), 2025, for the State of Assam, and it will be implemented from 1 July, 2026, the CM said.

"The budget allocation for the Act is Rs 2000 crore, and 125 man-days will be provided for Direct Wage Employment under the Act. Moreover, under the Act, besides providing employment, importance will be given to creating assets as a result of the man-days," the Chief Minister said.

"The State Cabinet has approved a ban on fresh Aadhaar enrolment in Assam for any individual above 18 years of age, except for persons belonging to the Divyang, SC, Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Tea Garden communities. For applicants belonging to the SC, ST and Tea Garden communities, the exemption shall remain valid up to 31 March 2027. The restriction, however, shall not apply to individuals below 18 years of age," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The State Cabinet has decided that from now on, cabinet approval is required for the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to officers of All India Services, like IAS, for Central and Inter-State Deputation.

The session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be convened on July 6 for the introduction of a full-fledged budget.

The Cabinet also discussed the probable visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Guwahati on July 1, 2 and 3.