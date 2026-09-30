Assam Governor exhorts youth to refrain from drug use, set positive goals in life

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday urged the youth to pursue meaningful goals in life so they can move toward a positive future and stay away from any form of drug use.
Appealing against any form of substance abuse, he highlighted the role of educational institutions in creating awareness about this among students, who are the future of the nation.
Acharya was speaking at Hojai as part of the governor's statewide campaign to take the message of de-addiction and social awareness to the people through a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra', a Lok Bhavan release said.
The Hojai leg of the programme began with the governor participating in a tree plantation programme at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya.
Speaking at a public meeting, Acharya said the message against substance abuse emerging from Hojai would travel across communities and contribute to a wider public movement for awareness and de-addiction.
Describing the 'padayatra' as a journey of resolve, awareness and hope, the governor said that its larger purpose was to guide the energy of the youth towards constructive and meaningful pursuits, and to protect the happiness of families and the health of society.
Recalling the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters, he said that the India they envisioned was not merely a free nation, but a healthy, prosperous, self-reliant and strong one.
He called upon the people, particularly the younger generation, to carry this legacy forward by building a society where young people are healthy, educated, value-driven and conscious of their goals, with no place for addiction.
Calling upon the youth, the governor said that they are the strength and future of the nation, and urged them to move forward with clarity of purpose.
He said that when a young person is guided by a meaningful goal, his or her steps naturally move towards a positive future.
Acharya underlined the crucial role of schools, colleges and universities in creating awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.
Education is not about acquiring knowledge, but also about developing self-restraint, discipline, sensitivity and a sense of responsibility, he said.
The governor urged educational institutions, parents, teachers, youth and social organisations to create a sustained environment of awareness, dialogue and support around de-addiction.
He also stressed the importance of connecting young people with sports, yoga, cultural activities, NCC, NSS, community service, skill development and other constructive avenues.
The padayatra started from the old campus of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, and on reaching the culmination point, the governor paid floral tribute to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the venue.
District commissioner Sanjay Dutta administered the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp' pledge to the participants, who collectively reaffirmed their commitment to working towards a society free from drug abuse.
Acharya also visited the residence of 101-year-old Upendra Biswas at Hojai and presented him with the 'Varishtha Nagrik Samman', recognising his lifelong contribution to society and service to the state.
The governor felicitated Biswas with a traditional 'gamosa', 'seleng sador', shawl, dhoti, umbrella, a basket of fruits and a cheque of Rs 51,000.
"Honouring our senior citizens is a bow of respect to the values and struggles of a generation that built our nation. I pray for his healthy and long life," Acharya said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.