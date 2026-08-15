Assam flood-hit schools in Sivasagar, Nazira, Charaideo likely to reopen after August 15, says Education Minister

Guwahati, Assam (IANS): Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday that classes in flood-affected schools across Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo districts of the state are likely to resume after August 15, subject to the receding of floodwaters and completion of necessary restoration work.
The Minister said more than 150 schools in flood-affected districts continue to remain either submerged or severely impacted by floodwaters, mud and accumulated silt.
Several educational institutions have been inundated, while the receding waters have left mud and silt deposits across school campuses, classrooms and surrounding areas.
The condition of the premises has made it difficult for students and teachers to return immediately, officials said.
Minister Pegu said the Education Department is assessing the condition of the affected schools and undertaking measures to make the campuses fit for reopening.
According to the Minister, classes at the affected institutions will be resumed after August 15, depending on the ground situation and the progress of restoration activities.
The decision comes as several parts of Upper Assam continue to grapple with the aftermath of the latest wave of flooding.
Although water levels have started receding in several locations, waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure remain a concern in a number of affected areas.
The disruption has particularly affected educational activities, with schools in several flood-hit locations unable to function normally.
Education authorities are now focusing on clearing accumulated mud and silt and restoring school premises before allowing regular academic activities to restart.
The department is also expected to assess whether basic facilities, including classrooms and access routes, have become suitable for students and teachers.
The affected districts have witnessed considerable disruption as floodwaters entered residential areas and public institutions, forcing communities to focus on relief, evacuation and recovery efforts.
Officials said the reopening of schools would be determined by local conditions rather than a uniform date, with safety and preparedness of the campuses being given priority.
The state government has been monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas and coordinating restoration efforts as communities gradually return to normal life.
For students in Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo, the delayed reopening means academic activities will resume only after their schools are cleared and made functional.
The Education Department is expected to continue monitoring the affected campuses over the coming days before taking a final decision on reopening individual institutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.