Itanagar: An Assam-based entrepreneur has expanded his multilingual keyboard project to support 10 Indian languages, including seven newly added ones, in a digital tribute to legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan
Mridul Kumar Sharmah, a native of Rangia town in western Assam, has added seven languages -- Bodo, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi and Sanskrit -- to his Lachit keyboard project, which earlier supported only Assamese, Bengali and Hindi.
"It is time to make the keyboard useful for users in Gujarati, Odia, Marathi and many other Indian languages," Sharmah told PTI after the launch of the multilingual keyboard on November 13.
The expanded keyboard ecosystem is designed to work across Windows, macOS, Linux and Android platforms.
The Android version also features auto-suggestion to make typing easier and faster, while the iOS version currently supports Assamese.
The keyboards can be downloaded free of cost from the project's website, https://lachit.org, which also provides tutorial videos on installation, configuration and use.
For Sharmah, the expansion is more than a technological achievement. It is an effort to make digital communication easier for people who prefer writing in their mother tongues and pay tribute to one of Assam's greatest historical figures.
An agriculture graduate from Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat, Sharmah later completed his MBA from Tezpur University.
He worked with various companies for 12 years before quitting his job in 2015 to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.
Although he has no formal education in computer science, Sharmah said his knowledge of software development largely came through self-learning and experimentation.
"I have no formal education in computer science. Whatever I have developed in this field has largely come through self-learning and my interest in technology," he said.
Developing keyboards for different operating systems required several programming languages.
Sharmah used Java and XML for Android, Swift for iOS, AutoHotkey for Windows and Python for Linux and macOS.
The addition of the seven languages took around two months.
The journey began much earlier with the first version of the Lachit keyboard for Android, which took approximately a month to develop.
Over the years, the applications have undergone continuous improvements, with the Android keyboard now reaching version 6.3. The other platform-specific versions have also required regular maintenance to keep pace with technological changes.
The idea of naming the project after Mahavir Lachit Borphukan came from an experience that left a lasting impression on Sharmah.
He recalled that during his posting in Jorhat in 2011, he visited the Moidam of the legendary Ahom general at Lahdoigarh, near Dhekiakhowa Namghar.
Moidams are the traditional mound burial system of the Ahoms.
What he saw there deeply disturbed him.
"I was shell-shocked to see the entire tomb surrounded by tall grasses. It was in such a neglected condition that I felt deeply hurt. At that very moment, I promised myself that if someday I could do something useful for society, I would name it after Mahavir Lachit Borphukan," Sharmah recalled.
The legendary commander led the Ahom forces to victory against the Mughal army at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and remains a symbol of courage, leadership and patriotism in Assam.
Through his project, Sharmah hopes to carry that legacy beyond historical remembrance and into everyday life through technology.
Incidentally, the Moidams have since received UNESCO World Heritage recognition.
The Lachit Project has gradually expanded beyond keyboard applications to include a Unicode converter, a spellchecker and other language-related utilities to help writers, students, publishers and language enthusiasts create and publish digital content in Indian languages.
All its tools are free of cost and advertisement-free.
Sharmah said the project generates no revenue, and he personally bears expenses such as server maintenance and other operational costs. Some well-wishers occasionally contribute towards meeting a portion of the annual expenditure.
"All our software, including the keyboards, converter and spellchecker, is completely free and does not carry advertisements. I do not earn any revenue from this project. I bear the expenses myself, although some people occasionally come forward to support a part of the annual costs," he said.
Sharmah is now preparing to expand the project's offerings with the proposed launch of Lachit Scanner, a document and book scanning application. The free application is expected to provide scanning facilities without watermarks or dependence on cloud services.
For him, Lachit is not merely the name of a software product but a tribute to a hero whose legacy, he believes, deserves a place in the digital age.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.