Guwahati, Nov 25 (IANS): Assam has entered the defence manufacturing sector with the establishment of an integrated defence manufacturing and advanced technology facility at Rangia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister described the development as a major step towards strengthening the state's industrial capabilities and advancing India's self-reliance in defence production.
In a post on X, Sarma said the initiative would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East and Look East vision while contributing to the state's economic growth and the broader goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
"Desh ke dushman, take note! Assam has entered defence manufacturing, advancing Adarniya @narendramodi ji's Look East vision and #AtmanirbharBharat while powering our state's growth," the Chief Minister said.
The facility, identified as an Integrated Defence Manufacturing and Advanced Technology Facility, is being established by Speed 4 Defence Systems Pvt Ltd at Rangia in Assam's Kamrup district.
Sharing the development, Sarma indicated that the initial focus would be on manufacturing defence components, while hinting at plans for a larger expansion of the state's defence manufacturing capabilities in the future.
"Today, components. Tomorrow, something BIGGER. Made in Assam. Remember the label," he said.
The development marks a significant new direction for Assam's industrial landscape, traditionally associated with sectors such as tea, petroleum, natural gas and agriculture.
The entry into defence manufacturing could open up opportunities for the state to participate in India's expanding defence industrial ecosystem.
The initiative also aligns with the Centre's emphasis on promoting indigenous defence production, reducing dependence on imports and encouraging private-sector participation in the defence industry.
For Assam, the move could potentially strengthen its position as an emerging industrial destination in the Northeast, while complementing the government's efforts to attract investment, develop advanced technology capabilities and generate employment opportunities.
The announcement comes amid the Centre's continued push to strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem through domestic production and greater participation of private companies.
However, details regarding the facility's production capacity, investment outlay, manufacturing timeline, and the specific defence components to be produced have not yet been disclosed in the Chief Minister's post.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.