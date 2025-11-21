Assam Day celebrated at 44th IITF 2025, event showcases state's cultural heritage

NEW DELHI: Assam Day was celebrated with grandeur and cultural vibrancy at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.



The event provided a spectacular showcase of the state's rich cultural heritage while highlighting its growth trajectory and aspirations for the coming years.



The ceremony began with a warm welcome to dignitaries, including Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, MPs Kripanath Mallah and Rameswar Teli, and senior officials such as Additional Chief Secretary JB Ekka, AIDC Chairman Santanu Pujari, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Megh Nidhi Dahal, and Resident Commissioner Assam Bhawan Kavita Padmanabhan.