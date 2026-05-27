Assam: Darrang College students protest over uncertainty in fourth-year admissions

Tezpur: Students of Darrang College in Assam on Tuesday staged a protest over growing uncertainty surrounding admissions to the fourth year of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP).
The protest, organised by the Darrang College Students' Union, saw participation from a large number of students who gathered outside the college premises and staged a road blockade.
The demonstrators also burnt an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of their agitation.
The protesting students alleged that no clear notification or guideline has been issued regarding admissions into the seventh and eighth semesters of the FYUGP, leading to confusion and anxiety among students.
They further claimed that several students who did not appear for the CUET (PG) examination were now facing uncertainty over their higher education prospects.
"The government has still not taken any clear decision regarding admissions. As a result, the future of many students has become uncertain. The issue must be resolved immediately," an agitating student said.
The protesters warned that any attempt to deprive students of admission opportunities would not be tolerated.
They cautioned that if the Assam government fails to announce a clear policy at the earliest, a more intensified democratic movement would be launched in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Darrang College AASU unit submitted a memorandum to the college principal demanding clarification regarding FYUGP seventh-semester admissions and the removal of prevailing uncertainties.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.