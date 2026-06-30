Assam Congress steps up campaign demanding Union Education Minister’s resignation

Guwahati, Assam (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday intensified its campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, holding press conferences across several districts of the state and accusing the Centre of jeopardising the future of students.

Addressing a press conference in Dhemaji, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora criticised the Centre over alleged paper leaks in examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and referred to issues raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the 'Chhatro Ki Gunj' rally in Kota.

Bora alleged that around 41 major paper leak incidents took place across more than 15 states between 2019 and 2024, affecting the future of nearly 1.4 crore candidates. He claimed that if recruitment examinations conducted by the Centre and states over the past 12 years were taken into account, the number of such incidents would exceed 100.

He alleged that apart from NEET-UG and UGC-NET, examinations conducted by CBSE, SSC, teacher eligibility tests and police recruitment boards had also been affected by alleged paper leaks.

Questioning the government's handling of examinations, Bora said that a government which could not conduct examinations properly could not be trusted to safeguard the nation's future.

The Congress leader also targeted the Prime Minister over his educational qualifications and alleged that the country's education system was deteriorating. Referring to reported errors in Odisha school textbooks, Bora alleged that the BJP-led government was not serious about education.

He further alleged that the government had removed secularism from the curriculum, distorted the history of India's freedom struggle and made changes to textbooks that were ideologically driven. He also alleged that the government had remained insensitive despite students allegedly dying by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

Bora said the Congress and "conscious citizens" of the country would continue their campaign until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Bora also addressed a similar press conference in Lakhimpur, accompanied by District Congress President Gangajyoti Payengam, APCC Vice-President Ghana Buragohain and APCC Secretary Jintu Hazarika.

The party also organised press conferences in Dhubri, Goalpara, Baihata Chariali and Tamulpur as part of the campaign. Former MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar addressed the media in Dhubri, while APCC spokesperson Rakesh Chakraborty led the press conference in Goalpara.

Senior Congress leader Gopal Sarma addressed party workers and the media in Baihata Chariali, and MLA Mohibur Rahman spoke on the issue in Tamulpur as part of the 'Chhatro Ki Gunj' campaign.