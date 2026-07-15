Assam initiative brings out-of-school children back to formal education



His mother, Boiti Rabha, frequently suffers from illness, making life even more challenging for the family. As the youngest of three siblings, Nishanta had begun searching for work while also helping with household responsibilities.

During the door-to-door survey, CML's Education Facilitators identified him and encouraged him to join the motivational camp, offering him a renewed opportunity to continue his education.

"The camps have been carefully designed to create a joyful, child-friendly learning environment. Children are provided with a healthy breakfast, lemon juice after outdoor activities, and a nutritious lunch every day. The learning spaces are beautifully decorated with colourful wall paintings inspired by children's books such as Dugga and The Theatre of Ghosts, along with origami creations and artwork made by children, making the camps welcoming and engaging," Kuldeep Das, District Lead of CML of Goalpara district, said.

He further said that the primary objective of these camps is to motivate out-of-school children to return to formal education through meaningful, interactive, and enjoyable learning experiences.

"Parents are also actively involved in the programme to help them understand the importance of education and to support their children's aspirations," he said.

Kuldeep Das further said that an inspiring outcome of the camps has been the confidence with which children have shared their dreams during storytelling sessions and interactive discussions. Their aspirations range from becoming teachers, doctors, engineers, pilots, and entrepreneurs to serving as MLAs and community leaders, demonstrating that dreams know no boundaries.

"We hope these camps will inspire children to believe in themselves and help them build a brighter future through education," Mintho Sangma, Education Facilitator at CML, said.

After the completion of the camps, all participating children will be mainstreamed into nearby schools.

"To support their transition, each child will receive a Mainstreaming Kit containing essential educational materials, including a school bag, notebooks, pens, pencils, geometry box, umbrella, water bottle, and educational posters," Kuldeep Das said.

Dipanwita Kalita, Mathematics Coordinator at CML, said, "Our goal is not only to bring children back to school but also to ensure they are equipped with the necessary learning materials to continue their education confidently."

Highlighting the broader challenge, Kuldeep Das, District Lead, Goalpara, said, "The major reasons for children dropping out of school in Goalpara are child labour and seasonal migration. Limited parental awareness about the long-term value of education also contributes significantly to the problem. Through these motivational camps, we aim to reconnect children with education and create a supportive environment for their return to school."

CML is currently implementing the Developing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and Reducing School Dropout Programme across three rural blocks of Assam, Balijana (Goalpara), Srijangram (Bongaigaon), and Tamulpur (Tamulpur district), in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha. Since 2019, CML has been working closely with the Balijana Education Block to strengthen foundational learning and reduce school dropout among vulnerable children. (ANI)