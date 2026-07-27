Assam CM welcomes Centre's task force to strengthen examination system

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to constitute a high-powered task force to strengthen the country's examination system, saying the initiative would reinforce transparency, integrity and merit in public examinations.
In a post on X, Sarma said, "I wholeheartedly welcome this excellent decision by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji." The Chief Minister said a credible examination system rests on "transparency, integrity and the trust of our students" and stressed that achieving these goals requires honest introspection and a commitment to building a more robust and student-centric process.
Praising the appointment of Nandan Nilekani as the head of the task force, Sarma said there could be "no better person" to lead the initiative. "He has a rich experience of demonstrating how large-scale public systems can be made more leak-proof and citizen-centric," Sarma said.
The Chief Minister also lauded the other members of the committee, describing them as distinguished individuals who have dedicated their lives to nation-building through innovation and determination. "My best wishes to all of them," he added.
Expressing confidence in the outcome of the initiative, Sarma said the task force would further strengthen India's reform agenda and help ensure a fair, merit-based and transparent examination process for students. "I am confident this initiative will further strengthen India's #ReformExpress and deliver a fair, merit-based and transparent process for our students," the Chief Minister said.
The Centre has constituted the high-powered task force following concerns over examination integrity in recent months, with the panel expected to recommend measures to make the country's examination system more secure, technology-driven and student-centric.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.