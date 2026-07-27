Assam CM welcomes Centre's task force to strengthen examination system

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to constitute a high-powered task force to strengthen the country's examination system, saying the initiative would reinforce transparency, integrity and merit in public examinations.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "I wholeheartedly welcome this excellent decision by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji." The Chief Minister said a credible examination system rests on "transparency, integrity and the trust of our students" and stressed that achieving these goals requires honest introspection and a commitment to building a more robust and student-centric process.