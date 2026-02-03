Assam CM Himanta inaugurates 67 schools, lays foundation of 61 more

The foundation stones laid for 61 school buildings will involve an expenditure of Rs 277.55 crore, with each school being constructed at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

"This is the new Assam. When we resolve to do something, we ensure its completion. We had dreamt of rebuilding school infrastructure across the state, and today we have turned that dream into reality", the CM said.

Sarma announced that within the next few days, 100 newly constructed schools in tea garden areas would be formally inaugurated.

Along with new infrastructure development, the government has also recruited a significant number of new teachers with 70 per cent of the current teachers in government schools below the age of 45 years, he added.