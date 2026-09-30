Assam Cabinet clears land for fourth agricultural college, first in Barak Valley’s Patharkandi

Guwahati (IANS): Assam is set to get its fourth agricultural college, with the state Cabinet approving the allotment of 84.6 acres of land at Patharkandi for establishing the first such institution in the Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
In a post on X, CM Sarma said the Cabinet decision would open up new opportunities for young people in the region to pursue agricultural education, research and innovation.
“Assam is set to get its fourth Agricultural College and Barak Valley its first,” CM Sarma said, adding that 84.6 acres at Patharkandi had been allotted for the proposed institution.
The move is expected to expand access to specialised agricultural education in southern Assam and create an institutional base for research and innovation tailored to the region's agricultural needs. The proposed college will be located in Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, an area where agriculture remains an important component of the local economy.
The institution is expected to provide students from Barak Valley and adjoining areas with greater access to higher education in agriculture.
The Cabinet had earlier approved the transfer of a large tract of land in Pratapgarh for establishing the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi. Reports on the earlier Cabinet decision put the land allocation at around 256-257 bighas.
The establishment of the college is part of the Assam government's broader efforts to strengthen agricultural education and infrastructure.
The state Agriculture Department's mandate includes areas such as agricultural training, mechanisation, irrigation, crop insurance, marketing and other support services for farmers.
The new institution could also provide a platform for research into crops, farming practices and agricultural technologies relevant to the Barak Valley, while creating opportunities for students to pursue professional careers in agriculture and allied sectors.
With the Cabinet clearing the land allotment, the project has moved another step closer to implementation.
Further details regarding the college's academic structure, courses, construction timeline and admission process are expected to be announced by the state government.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.