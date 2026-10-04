Assam cabinet approves job quota for ex-Agniveers

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved reservation of jobs in police and allied forces for retired Agniveers from the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
It also gave its nod to green cess on vehicle ownership transfer, and a one-time financial assistance to the Assam Regimental Centre for infrastructure development, he said.
Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the council of ministers, Sarma said a 12-per cent reservation for Assam domiciled ex-Agineers has been approved in recruitment of 11 categories in the police, APRO, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Guards and Excise department.
Levying of green cess on transfer of ownership of vehicles is aimed at supporting the ongoing afforestation and conservation efforts, officials said.
"The green cess will not apply to EVs, CNG vehicles, two and three-wheelers and transfer of ownership owning to death of the vehicle owner," Sarma said.
A one-time amount of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development at Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong, has also been approved, the chief minister said.
Besides, the cabinet approved separation of the National Highway component from PWD (Buildings and NH) to PWD (Roads) for better management of road infrastructure projects, he said.
It also cleared the engagement of Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project Phase-II in Guwahati.
The cabinet gave its nod for customised incentives to Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Ltd for its Rs 10,200-crore clinker manufacturing units in the state, Sarma said.
It also approved the execution of a MoU between the state government and the council areas of BTC, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong for implementation, operationalisation, monitoring and long-term sustainability of rural water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission and allied programmes.
The chief minister said the Assam Municipal Corporation Election (Amendment) Rules, 2026, have also been approved, which will empower the court of district judge in municipal corporation election matters.
It was also decided to provide Rs 1 lakh per month from the Chief Minister's Scheme for Public Emergency to support the functioning of the Madhupur Satra, Sarma added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.