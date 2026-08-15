Assam boosts PM POSHAN: nutrition gardens, ragi drinks and extra eggs to improve child health in schools

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) The Assam government is expanding its school nutrition programme with a sharper focus on dietary diversity and child health, covering nearly 28.97 lakh children under the PM POSHAN scheme during 2026-27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
According to Chief Minister Sarma, the initiative seeks to ensure that children do not have to choose between education and adequate nutrition, while strengthening the nutritional support available to students attending government and government-aided schools across the state.
As part of the enhanced nutrition strategy, the state government has introduced a range of additional measures, including Nutrition Gardens in schools, ragi-based health drinks and additional eggs in weekly meals.
According to the latest figures, as many as 43,670 schools across the state have established Nutrition Gardens.
The gardens are aimed at promoting the availability and consumption of locally grown nutritious food while also creating awareness among students about healthy diets and sustainable food practices.
The state has also expanded the distribution of ragi-based health drinks, with around 11.75 lakh children currently benefiting from the initiative.
Ragi, known for its nutritional value and rich mineral content, is being incorporated into the school nutrition programme as part of efforts to improve dietary diversity among children.
Another major component of the expanded programme is the provision of two additional eggs every week to eligible children.
Around 4.75 lakh children are receiving the additional eggs under the initiative.
Chief Minister Sarma said that the measures are intended to supplement the existing PM POSHAN programme and address nutritional requirements through locally relevant and protein-rich food options.
The Assam government has been emphasising the need to link school education with child health and nutrition, particularly for children from economically vulnerable families.
Officials added that strengthening nutrition support can contribute to improved school attendance, concentration and overall learning outcomes while helping address nutritional deficiencies among children.
The expanded approach also places emphasis on community participation through school-based Nutrition Gardens, enabling students and local communities to engage more closely with food production and healthy eating practices.
With 28.97 lakh children covered under PM POSHAN in 2026-27, the state is seeking to further strengthen the programme by combining regular school meals with targeted nutritional interventions.
The initiatives underline Assam's focus on ensuring that nutritional support remains an integral part of the school education system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.