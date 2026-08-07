Assam assures newly regularised SSA educators that their delayed salaries will clear by August 9

Guwahati, Aug 7 (IANS): Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday assured teachers regularised under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) from Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) that there is no uncertainty over their salaries, saying the delay in disbursement this month is temporary and payments will be credited within the next two days.
The assurance came after the minister held a meeting with representatives of the SRD Teachers' Welfare Forum and the All Assam Primary Teachers' Association, who had raised concerns over the delay in salary payments following their regularisation as government employees.
Pegu said the delay was the result of procedural changes introduced under the state's financial reforms and not due to any issue relating to the teachers' employment or salary entitlement.
"There is no problem regarding the salaries of these teachers. Although there has been a slight delay this month, they will receive their salaries within the next two days," the minister said.
He explained that the salary disbursement mechanism has been shifted as part of the government's treasury reforms, adding that all service benefits available to regular government employees would continue unchanged.
According to the minister, the regularised teachers have now been integrated into the FinAssam portal, which will serve as the platform for salary payments and other service-related transactions.
Earlier, their salaries were released through the respective district treasuries, but this month's payment will be processed through the Dispur Treasury as part of the transition to the revised financial system.
Pegu clarified that neither the salary head nor the service conditions of the teachers have been altered after their regularisation.
He said that after completing their tenure under Samagra Shiksha, the teachers have joined the Assam government as regular employees and will continue to receive all benefits, privileges and service conditions applicable to permanent government staff.
Appealing to teachers not to panic, the minister described the delay as a one-time issue linked to the migration of the payment process.
He added that once the transition is complete, salaries, pay slips and all other service-related processes will be handled through the FinAssam platform, ensuring timely monthly payments through the treasury system.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.