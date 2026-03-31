Assam polls 2026: ‘Vote from home’ rolled out for elderly, PwDs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has introduced a "vote from home" facility for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026, enabling senior citizens and persons with disabilities to cast their votes without visiting polling stations.

According to a press release, the initiative, aimed at strengthening inclusive participation in the electoral process, allows voters aged 85 years and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs) to exercise their franchise from the comfort of their homes. District administrations across Assam have already made necessary arrangements to implement the facility.

As per the press release, the move is designed to ensure that voters facing mobility challenges or age-related limitations are not deprived of their right to vote. Eligible voters can avail the service through a prescribed application process, following which polling teams visit their residences to collect votes while maintaining transparency.

As per the release, in Assam, a total of 19,774 voters above 85 years of age have been approved for home voting, accounting for 19.32 per cent of eligible voters in this category. Additionally, 6,638 PwD voters - representing 3.23 per cent of the total - have also been granted the facility.

Polling teams inform voters in advance about their visit schedule and conduct the voting process at their homes. In cases where a voter is unavailable during the first visit, a second attempt is made to ensure maximum participation.

The home voting process in the state has already commenced and is scheduled to conclude by April 5. The Commission has also informed all candidates about the polling schedule. As per the guidelines, candidates may depute representatives to accompany polling teams by informing the Returning Officer through Form 10.

The Election Commission stated that the initiative reinforces its commitment to the principle that "every vote counts, and every voter matters," further strengthening democratic participation in the state.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.