Assam Agricultural University to hold CET across 18 centres

Guwahati: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) will conduct its Common Entrance Test (CET)-2026 for admission to various undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session on July 18 at 18 examination centres across six cities of the state, officials said on Monday.
According to an official release issued by the university's Registrar, the entrance examination will be held in three sessions during the day to facilitate candidates appearing for different undergraduate courses. The first session will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the second session from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The third and final session will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The examination will be held at centres in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Guwahati. Candidates appearing for the test have been advised to download their admit cards from the official website of Assam Agricultural University before the examination.
The university has also announced a change in one of the examination venues in Guwahati. The examination centre earlier allotted at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) at Rani, Patgaon, has been shifted to the university's Resham Nagar campus near Bodoland Guest House on National Highway-27 due to technical reasons, the release said.
Candidates allotted to these centres have been asked to download their newly issued admit cards from the university's official website to check the revised venue details before appearing for the examination.
The Common Entrance Test is conducted annually by Assam Agricultural University for admission to its undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied disciplines offered at constituent colleges across the state. The university expects candidates to verify their examination details well in advance and reach their respective centres on time to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.