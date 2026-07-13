Assam Agricultural University to hold CET across 18 centres

According to an official release issued by the university's Registrar, the entrance examination will be held in three sessions during the day to facilitate candidates appearing for different undergraduate courses. The first session will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the second session from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The third and final session will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.