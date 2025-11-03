Aspirants urge govt to let TNPSC take over direct hiring from departments

Officials from the human resources management department and TNPSC declined to comment on the matter, stating that the commission must first fill its own internal vacancies before taking on recruitment for other departments.

“Despite a shortage of staff, the TNPSC completes nearly 90%-95% of its recruitment schedule as per the annual planner. The entire system needs restructuring before additional responsibilities can be taken up,” said an official, adding that the matter depended on government policy.

“Only when a departmeant formally requests the TNPSC to fill its vacancies will the commission conduct the exams. The decision ultimately lies with the departments concerned, PSUs and the government,” the official said.