Asola Sanctuary gets conservation boost plan

NEW DELHI: A decade-long management plan based on scientific methods has been approved for the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, signalling a shift away from vague wildlife estimates towards data-driven conservation. Prepared with assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India, the 2024–25 to 2034–35 plan was cleared in December, officials said. It proposes detailed assessments of mammals, birds, butterflies, soil, land and water to guide conservation efforts.

A first-ever systematic bird survey in 2024 recorded 121 species across 46 families using line transects and point counts. A butterfly survey conducted between September and November documented 53 species across varied habitats.

A mammal survey carried out between April and June 2024 recorded around 23 species, including 18 wild and five stray or domestic animals, using over 20 camera traps deployed across diverse habitats. Officials said earlier counts relied largely on sightings, whereas this exercise used systematic camera-trap studies.

Satellite analysis using Landsat-8 imagery showed that Prosopis juliflora dominates 63.48% of the area, while native species such as dhok account for just 0.26%.

The plan proposes phased control of invasive species, regeneration of native flora, drought-tolerant plantations, and soil and water conservation measures. Soil and water surveys have also been conducted to establish scientific baselines.