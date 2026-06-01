PM Modi congratulates Indian team on Asian U20 medal haul

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its stellar show at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championship which recently concluded in Hong Kong.
India won 19 medals, including 10 gold. The most notable performance was from High Jumper Pooja, who broke a two-decade old national record with an effort of 1.93 metres.
"Congratulations to the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships for winning 19 medals, including 10 Golds. This outstanding performance reflects the determination and excellence of India's young athletes. May these achievements inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports in the years to come," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.
(PTI)
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