Asian shooting championships: Elavenil clinches gold as junior Shambhavi rewrites record books

Elavenil was in fifth place after two series but gradually moved into the lead by the 18th shot. She maintained her composure to stay at the top, with Nobata Misaki and Meghana close behind. Arya Borse, who was in medal position until the 18th shot, missed out after scoring a low 9.8, followed by two 10.2’s. Nobata finished her finals with two consecutive 10.8s, while Elavenil achieved ten hits averaging 10.6 in the elimination stage, including one 10.9. The Indian team also secured gold with a combined score of 1892.6.