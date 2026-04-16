Asian School of Business launches three new courses

Thiruvananthapuram: Asian School of Business has launched the new courses- Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), Bachelor of Design (B.Des), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in Data Science and AI- for the academic year 2026-27.

The BPA course offers specialisations in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, which will be a four-year course, implemented with the support of CUSAT. Along with training in the performing arts, the course will also equip students with training in production and digital platforms, officials informed.

"95% of the students studying performing arts courses outside Kerala are Malayalis. We are aiming to help those aspiring arts students through this," said renowned artist Neena Prasad, who will serve as the chief mentor for the course.

While the B.Des course will give students a 'studio+industry+technology' model multidisciplinary learning with futuristic specialisations, the new MCA course has been developed with the most in-demand subjects like AI, data science, cyber security, and full-stack development.

The event was also attended by Neena Prasad, Faceprep CEO Karthik Raja, ASB director C Krishna Kumar, program co-ordinator Bejoy Thomas Kuruvila, and academic director Dipu Babu, among others.