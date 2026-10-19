Asian Para Games: Mona Agarwal breaks record for gold as Avani Lekhara seals 2028 Los Angeles berth

Meanwhile, Mona had secured India's first quota place for the Los Angeles Paralympic Games last month at the WSPS World Championships in Changwon. Mona, the 2024 Paris Paralympics' bronze medallist, finished second with a score of 250 in the R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Behind her, Avani, the Paris Games' gold medallist, clinched bronze with a score of 229.4 in Changwon in a double-podium finish for India. Serbia's Kristina Trifunovic won the gold with a score of 250.2.