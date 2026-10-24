Asian Para Games haul of 114 medals sets benchmark for Indian youth, says President Murmu

“It is a matter of great joy and pride that our para-athletes have achieved unprecedented success at the Asian Para Games 2026, with the highest-ever tally of 114 medals. This extraordinary success, powered by hard work, perseverance and a firm self-belief among Team India has set an example that inspires our young people to remain undaunted by constraints, dream big, work with dedication and always remain positive. I once again express my heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent,” Murmu posted on X.