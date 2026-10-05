Asian Games: Union Min Scindia congratulates Pranavi, recalls her journey from school to gold

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated golfer Pranavi Urs over a video call on Sunday after her historic gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games 2026, recalling the time he had played alongside her when she was still in school.

Pranavi created history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games after producing a composed final-round performance at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

She finished the four-round competition at 15-under 265, shooting an even-par 70 in the final round to clinch the gold despite a difficult start that saw her card a triple bogey on the third hole.