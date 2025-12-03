Asia to be hit by deadly floods, warns WMO amid extreme rains

Viet Nam has been battered for weeks, with some areas receiving more than 1,000 millimetres of rain and historic and tourist sites badly damaged. A meteorological station in Hue City recorded 1,739.6 mm of rain in 24 hours in late October, a new national record that could be the second-highest 24-hour total ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere and Asia. The country has registered 98 deaths and 10 missing, Xinhua news agency reported.