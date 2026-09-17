Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms $12 billion in Semicon 2.0 funding targeting core hardware fields over three years

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS): Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the Central government has secured investment commitments of $11-12 billion under Semicon 2.0, the second phase of its semiconductor programme.
Speaking at Semicon India 2026, Vaishnaw said the commitments span semiconductor equipment, materials, gases, chemicals and substrates and investments expected to materialise over the next two to three years.
The minister said it is the prerogative of the companies to decide where their semiconductor projects would be based, considering factors such as policy certainty, government support and the strength of the surrounding ecosystem.
“Industry chooses the location depending upon where they feel more comfortable, how much policy certainty they see, what kind of support they see from governments, from the other ecosystem fields,” he said.
Semicon 2.0, approved with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, targets chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, advanced packaging, R&D and talent development.
The event also saw Tata Electronics signing a deal with Ascendas First Space to develop a 363‑acre vendor park to build the supplier ecosystem around its semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.
It also signed pacts with Fujifilm for localisation of critical semiconductor materials and JSR Corporation for photoresists and advanced chemicals for the Dholera fab.
The scheme could attract about Rs 4 lakh crore of investment and enable roughly Rs 2 lakh crore of semiconductor production over the scheme period, while building depth across design, manufacturing, supply chains and talent, a recent report said.
Fiscal incentives include 40 per cent capex support for silicon fabs on a pari-passu basis and up to 75 per cent combined Centre‑and‑state support for R&D and talent initiatives.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.