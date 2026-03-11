Ashoka University to establish Vachani School of Advanced Computing

Ashoka University, An interdisciplinary institution for higher education and research, has announced a transformative philanthropic commitment from Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.
The grant will lead to the establishment of the Vachani School of Advanced Computing (VSAC), designed to be India’s leading centre for computing and artificial intelligence, grounded in experiential learning and interdisciplinary research. The initiative marks a significant step in the university’s efforts to build globally competitive capabilities in science, technology and AI.
The Vachani School of Advanced Computing will serve as a hub where computer science, AI and data science intersect with Ashoka’s multidisciplinary ecosystem. Unlike traditional technical institutes, the school will enable researchers to explore collaborations across biosciences, physical sciences, archaeology, economics and the humanities.
“We are thrilled to partner with Ashoka University. By investing in science and interdisciplinary research, we hope to build a talent and innovation ecosystem that will serve the country for decades to come,” said Sunil Vachani, Distinguished Founder and Trustee.
As part of the expansion, Ashoka University has appointed Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as the Dean of VSAC. A scholar in computer vision and AI, Prof. Chaudhury previously served as a professor at IIT Delhi and as the Director of IIT Jodhpur.
“The Vachani School will stretch the research frontiers in AI while incorporating the social sciences and humanities to design responsible, trustworthy systems,” said Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University. “We expect our students to master the foundations of computer science and data science while solving complex societal challenges.”
The new school will include several initiatives, including the launch of a Department of Data Science and AI alongside the existing Department of Computer Science. It will also host interdisciplinary research centres such as the Centre for Digitalisation, AI and Society; the Centre for Data Science and Analytics; the Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences; and the Koita Centre for Digital Health at Ashoka, which will operate jointly with the Trivedi School of Biosciences.
To encourage innovation and applied learning, the university will establish a new Maker Space and Innovation Centre to enable students to convert theoretical models into real-world technological solutions.
Ashoka University will also offer up to 200 merit-based scholarships for top performers in national examinations including IIT-JEE, IISER, CMI, Olympiads and CBSE/ISC board exams to attract talented students to its computer science and AI programmes.
In addition, the university will introduce a formal major in Computer Science and AI, alongside existing majors in Computer Science and interdisciplinary CS+X programmes. The institution will also continue to recruit globally recognised faculty members to strengthen its academic capabilities in allied technical disciplines.
Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, said the initiative represents a major step in the university’s academic growth.
“Ashoka was founded on a commitment to academic excellence. The Vachani family’s support and the appointment of Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as Dean represent a massive step forward in our journey to becoming a global hub for advanced computing,” he said.
Prof. Santanu Chaudhury said the school would focus on responsible innovation in AI.
“As AI reshapes society, there is an urgent need to balance innovation with ethics and empathy. VSAC will focus on exploring the future of computing for a ‘responsible humanity,’ ensuring efficiency never comes at the cost of our values,” he said.