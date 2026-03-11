Ashoka University to establish Vachani School of Advanced Computing

Ashoka University, An interdisciplinary institution for higher education and research, has announced a transformative philanthropic commitment from Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.

The grant will lead to the establishment of the Vachani School of Advanced Computing (VSAC), designed to be India’s leading centre for computing and artificial intelligence, grounded in experiential learning and interdisciplinary research. The initiative marks a significant step in the university’s efforts to build globally competitive capabilities in science, technology and AI.

The Vachani School of Advanced Computing will serve as a hub where computer science, AI and data science intersect with Ashoka’s multidisciplinary ecosystem. Unlike traditional technical institutes, the school will enable researchers to explore collaborations across biosciences, physical sciences, archaeology, economics and the humanities.