Ashoka University launches Iron Pillar initiative for global learning, research opportunities

What will students get?

The initiative includes international internship and research opportunities. Ashoka has already listed partnerships with organisations including Druk Holdings & Investments, the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority in Bhutan, the Coretta & Martin Luther King Institute in Norway and the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings in Germany.

Through the Bhutan partnerships, students can undertake internships involving innovation, technology, sustainability, tourism, investment research and policy planning. The partnership with the King Institute is expected to provide two paid remote internships annually for Ashoka-nominated students from 2027.

The initiative will also nominate students for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings and facilitate access to lectures, masterclasses and other academic resources.

The university has also announced an annual three-day IGL meeting that will bring together around 120 scholars, practitioners, policymakers, faculty members and students for cross-disciplinary discussions, research development and mentorship.

The initiative was formally launched alongside an inaugural lecture by Nobel laureate in economics and Stanford University Dean Emeritus Michael A. Spence on September 28.

Ashoka already operates international mobility and research programmes through its Office of Global Education and Ashoka Global Research Alliances. The university says it has more than 80 international partnerships across 28 countries, covering student mobility, research and academic exchange.