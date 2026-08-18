Ashok Gehlot seeks rollback of school photography curbs in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 18 (IANS): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the state government's order restricting photography, videography and other media activities in government schools without prior permission.
Reacting to the state government's order, Gehlot questioned the rationale behind imposing such restrictions at a time when education is at the centre of a wider national debate.
He also questioned the decision-making process behind the order and asked whether it had been discussed with the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma or approved collectively by the state Cabinet.
"Did the Ministers consult the Chief Minister? Did the entire Cabinet advise on this order? Was this a collective Cabinet decision? We want to know," he said.
Expressing concern over the restrictions on media access to government schools, Gehlot added that the order could adversely affect transparency and the functioning of schools.
"You have barred the media from entering. No one else can go in either without permission. Schools have so many operational needs. Yet you say no one can enter without permission," he said.
"The education sector needs radical transformation. We need reforms that prevent paper leaks and bring an entirely new approach to education, sending a message to the world that India gives priority to education," Gehlot added.
He said that education and healthcare are the two most important concerns for ordinary citizens.
"The common man wants good healthcare facilities and quality education for his children," he added.
Gehlot criticised the state government over what he described as the manner in which the Education Department was functioning and said the order had further undermined its credibility.
He demanded that the state government roll back the order immediately, saying that education should be strengthened through greater transparency and reform rather than restrictions.
"The order should be withdrawn," Gehlot said.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.